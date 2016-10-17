Singapore's Changi seeking new partner for Rio airport, operator says

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Oct 17 Singapore Changi Airport is seeking a potential new partner for its investment in Rio de Janeiro's Galeão international airport, the president of the company that operates the concession said on Monday.
Luiz Rocha told reporters, after meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, that Changi was seeking a possible new investor in case its existing partner, Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, leaves the project. Changi partnered with Odebrecht in 2013 for the rights to expand and operate Galeão.
Rocha also voiced confidence that state development bank BNDES would disburse a long-term loan to help finance the company. Newspaper Valor said in August that BNDES has declined credit to Galeão because of charges against Odebrecht in a sweeping corruption probe that has rocked Brazilian politics and businesses over the past two years. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.