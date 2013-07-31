Brazilian airport workers strike for higher wages; flights unaffected

SAO PAULO, July 31 Thousands of Brazilian
airport workers went on strike on Wednesday to demand higher
wages, although contingency plans kept flights running on time,
according to state airport agency Infraero.
The workers' union is pressing for a roughly 16 percent
salary bump along with improved benefits such as childcare.
The demands highlight the gap between the steep wage hikes
that organized labor has negotiated in recent years and the
meager performance of the Brazilian economy, which grew less
than 1 percent last year with inflation near 6 percent.
Adding to labor tensions at Brazilian airports, President
Dilma Rousseff has invited the private sector to invest billions
in new terminals, expanding capacity in aviation infrastructure
that had languished under state management.
Infraero employees have decried the concessions as
privatizations that threaten workers' rights, but officials say
they are needed as Brazil modernizes airports ahead of the 2014
soccer World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
Striking workers at Sao Paulo's Congonhas airport booed
Rousseff on Wednesday when she arrived to announce fresh
investments to improve public transport in Brazil's largest
city, local media reported.
Marching workers slowed traffic near some airports, but the
demonstrations paled next to the protests that roiled Brazil
last month, when more than a million people took to the streets
to demand better public services and an end to public
corruption.
Of about 1,100 domestic flights in Brazil on Wednesday, 15
percent were delayed or canceled, according to Infraero's
website as of noon on Wednesday. A spokeswoman said the figures
were within the agency's normal parameters and had been driven
by weather problems near Porto Alegre, a southern city whose
airport was not affected by the strike.