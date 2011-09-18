Brazil's Anhanguera Educacional buys Uniban

* Uniban has about 50,000 students

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes AEDU3.SA, Brazil's largest publicly-traded education company, said on Sunday that it bought rival Uniban for 510 million reais ($295 million).

The deal includes a payment of 380 million reais for control of Uniban, which has about 50,000 students, and about 130 million reais for real estate, Anhanguera said through its press office.

Anhanguera sold 844 million reais of stock in December, raising more than expected to fund takeovers and expansion. For details, see [ID:nN09288846] ($1=1.7305 Brazilian reais)