Brazil's Anhanguera Educacional buys Uniban

By Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Anhanguera Educacional
Participacoes AEDU3.SA, Brazil's largest publicly-traded
education company, said on Sunday that it bought rival Uniban
for 510 million reais ($295 million).
The deal includes a payment of 380 million reais for
control of Uniban, which has about 50,000 students, and about
130 million reais for real estate, Anhanguera said through its
press office.
Anhanguera sold 844 million reais of stock in December,
raising more than expected to fund takeovers and expansion. For
details, see [ID:nN09288846]
($1=1.7305 Brazilian reais)