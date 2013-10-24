Brazil's Anima prices IPO at 18.50/share, within range

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazilian education company GAEC Educação SA and a shareholder sold the company's initial public offering of stock within the suggested price range, according to information filed with securities regulator CVM on Thursday.
Shares of GAEC, which operates under the Anima Educação brand, were sold at 18.50 reais apiece. The suggested price before the sale was between 16.50 reais and 22 reais per share.
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.