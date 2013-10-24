版本:
Brazil's Anima prices IPO at 18.50/share, within range

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazilian education company GAEC Educação SA and a shareholder sold the company's initial public offering of stock within the suggested price range, according to information filed with securities regulator CVM on Thursday.

Shares of GAEC, which operates under the Anima Educação brand, were sold at 18.50 reais apiece. The suggested price before the sale was between 16.50 reais and 22 reais per share.

