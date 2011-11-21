Brazil oil leak slows to a residual flow--gov't

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Oil leaking from the seabed near a well being drilled by Chevron (CVX.N) off the coast of Brazil has slowed to a residual flow, the director of the country's national petroleum agency, ANP, said Monday.

The company, which has taken full responsibility for the leak linked to its drilling operations, has cemented the well though the government said a small amount of oil was still seeping through crevices in the seabed. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by John Picinich)