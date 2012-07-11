UPDATE 2-Brazil Sao Francisco Basin shows natgas in all wells -regulator

* Petrobras, Shell, BG, Vale seek gas in Sao Francisco
* Natgas could slash energy costs in key Brazil state
* Petrobras preferred shares jump, first gain in 3 days
* Oil royalty vote unlikely before election, Chambriard says
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, July 11 Oil companies are finding
signs of natural gas in all the wells drilled in Brazil's Sao
Francisco Basin, a landlocked petroleum frontier in the
country's Minas Gerais state, Magda Chambriard, director-general
of Brazil's petroleum regulator, ANP, said Wednesday.
There are "no dry holes" in the Sao Francisco Basin,
Chambriard said during a Senate hearing in Brasilia. "They all
show signs of gas."
Brazilian electricity costs are among the world's highest.
Cia. Energetica de Minas Gerais, or Cemig , the
utility that controls natural gas distribution Minas Gerais,
said in June that development of gas there could cut energy
costs for the state, Brazil's most important mining region and a
key manufacturing and agricultural state.
Companies with leases to explore for and produce gas in the
Sao Francisco basin include Brazil's state-led oil company
Petrobras, Britain's BG Group Plc., Royal
Dutch Shell Plc. and Brazil's Vale SA, the world's
second-largest mining company.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, rose 1.58 percent to 18.67 reais, its first gain in
three days.
Vale, which is in the process of selling most of its oil
exploration lease stakes, has said it is likely to keep its
natural gas assets.
Mining requires large amounts of energy in the form of heat
and electricity and Vale is one of Brazil's top energy
customers.
Minas Gerais produces nearly 15 percent of the world's
sea-borne iron ore exports and is home to some of Brazil's
largest steelmakers, such as Usiminas and carmakers
such as Fiat SpA.
It also grows 50 percent of the coffee in Brazil, the
world's largest coffee producer.
OIL ROYALTY, AUCTIONS
Brazil's Congress is unlikely to vote on a new oil and gas
royalty system until after municipal elections in October,
Chambriard said.
Many in Congress want to spread the royalty payments around
to all the country's 27 states and more than 5,500 municipal
governments rather than concentrate them in states where the oil
is produced.
Producing states such as Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo
are home to more than 80 percent of Brazil's output of oil and
natural gas. In 2011, Rio de Janeiro earned 10.7 billion reais
($5.26 billion) in royalty and windfall profits taxes, according
to the ANP.
Without this money, Rio de Janeiro will have difficulty
paying for police, social programs and urban improvements
scheduled for Brazil's 2014 Soccer World Cup and Rio de
Janeiro's 2016 Olympic Games, according to Governor Sergio
Cabral.
Chambriard also said the next, or Brazil's 11th, round of
oil lease auctions would only be announced after the royalty
issue is settled.
If an 11th round is successful, the ANP hopes to hold a 12th
round soon after, offering areas in the states of Acre, Piaui,
Mato Grosso and Parana, states where the ANP has increasing
expectation oil will be found thanks to new oil surveys.