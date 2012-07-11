版本:
Brazil oil regulator says 'no dry holes' in Sao Francisco basin

BRASILIA, July 11 Oil companies are finding signs of natural gas in all the wells drilled in Brazil's Sao Francisco Basin, an onshore petroleum frontier in the country's Minas Gerais state, Magda Chambriard, director-general of Brazil's petroleum regulator, ANP, said Wednesday.

There are "no dry holes" in the Sao Francisco Basin, Chambriard said during a Senate hearing in Brasilia. "They all show signs of gas."

