UPDATE 2-Brazil sees signs of collusion in cement market

* Justice ministry urges antitrust sanctions on six groups
* Recommendations submitted to antitrust regulator Cade
* Cartel fixed prices, blocked entry of rivals - ministry
By Hugo Bachega and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Six Brazilian cement
makers colluded to fix prices, hampering competition in the
midst of a construction boom, Brazil's justice ministry said.
Switzerland's Holcim HOLN.VX, Portugal's Cimpor (CPR.LS)
and local producers Votorantim Cimentos, Camargo Correa,
Itabira Agro Industrial and Cia. de Cimentos Itambe set prices
among themselves to force smaller rivals from the market, the
ministry's economic-law secretariat said in a report.
SDE, as the Brasilia-based agency is known, will submit its
report to Cade, the nation's antitrust regulator, recommending
that the companies be fined and condemned for anti-competitive
practices. Consumers overpaid 1.5 billion reais ($850 million)
for cement they bought last year, the report said.
"These companies made accords to fix prices, raise them
too; divide market share; coordinate their market actions in
both the cement and concrete sectors," secretariat head
Vinicius de Carvalho told reporters in Brasilia on Thursday.
The report, following a five-year inquiry, comes as
allegations of corruption and cost overruns dog preparations
for the 2012 soccer World Cup and 2016 Rio de Janeiro
Olympics.
Cement sales in Brazil soared by about a third in the past
two years due to a commodities-based economic surge and the
government's efforts to reduce a housing deficit and expand the
country's roads, ports and other infrastructure.
Brazil is the world's fifth-biggest producer of cement,
trailing China, India, the United States and Turkey. Sales of
cement reached 15 billion reais in 2010.
The structure of Brazil's cement industry is largely
uneven, with groups having strong market control over specific
regions, which increases the potential for collusion.
The number of producers has shrunk dramatically from 19 in
the early 1990s to about 10 in 2010.
In a statement e-mailed to Reuters, Votorantim said that
any comment "will follow a detailed analysis of the SDE report
once the company is notified."
Executives at Camargo Correa and SNIC did not have an
immediate comment on the report, while the other companies did
not respond to a request for comment.
CSN TRUMPED
Carvalho said there is evidence that industry takeovers and
asset swaps between producers may have been made to prevent
rivals from entering the lucrative industry.
The six companies named in the report control as much as 90
percent of Brazil's market for cement and concrete.
In order to restore competition in the market, the
companies should be forced to dispose of assets, Carvalho said,
adding that the SDE could include that proposal in the report
submitted to Cade.
Last year, Votorantim and Camargo Correa thwarted
steelmaker CSN's (CSNA3.SA) bid for full control of Cimpor -- a
move that could have made CSN one of the top four producers in
Brazil.
CSN had to abandon the plan after Votorantim and Camargo
Correa clinched more than a third of the Portugal-based
company.
The six companies charged could be fined the equivalent of
30 percent of gross revenue in 2005, the year before the probe
began.
SDE also recommended imposing sanctions on three industry
groups representing makers of cement and concrete, along with
six industry executives. The groups are Abesc, Brazil's
concrete-service company association; ABCP, Brazil's Portland
cement association; and SNIC, the national cement-industry
association.
Votorantim is the largest producer of cement in Brazil,
followed by Holcim, France's Lafarge LAFP.PA and Cimpor,
according to figures by SNIC.
SDE's probes against Lafarge and another company, Cimentos
Liz, were dropped after Lafarge sought a settlement with Cade
and evidence against Cimentos Liz was declared "insufficient to
pursue any charges," the report said.
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jeb Blount and Ted Kerr)