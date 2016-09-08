Brazil gun maker Taurus explains silence on Yemeni trafficker case

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Forjas Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gun maker, told Brazil's securities regulator on Thursday it had not notified investors about an alleged sale to a known Yemeni arms trafficker because the company was not accused in the case.
Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report that two former executives had been charged over a deal in 2013 that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said it was only a concerned party in the case.
Securities regulator CVM asked Taurus on Monday why it had not previously sent a "Material Fact" filing on the matter.
"At that point the company did not see the release of a Material Fact as applicable, since the company was not a party in the case, which was sealed by the courts and in the initial stage against third parties," wrote Taurus.
Taurus shares fell more than 2 percent in early trading before rebounding to a 2 percent gain on Thursday. The stock's 8 percent drop on Tuesday was its worst daily fall in 16 months. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alan Crosby)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)