Brazil's BM&FBovespa says arrest of board member won't impact operations

SAO PAULO Nov 25 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole
financial exchange, said that Wednesday's arrest of billionaire
financier and board member André Esteves is unlikely to impact
operations.
Brazil's federal police arrested Esteves, the chief
executive and controlling shareholder of investment bank Grupo
BTG Pactual SA, on suspicion of obstructing justice in a
sweeping corruption investigation. Court representatives said
Esteves had been arrested temporarily for five days, with a
potential extension of five days.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)