Brazil central bank monitoring implications of BTG Pactual CEO arrest

SAO PAULO Nov 25 The Brazilian central bank,
which oversees banks in the country, said in a statement on
Wednesday that it is monitoring the implications and
developments stemming from the arrest of André Esteves, the
chief executive of Grupo BTG Pactual SA.
Central bank officials are consulting other authorities over
the situation and are studying whether there could be an impact
on operations and trigger some administrative action from the
central bank, the statement said.
