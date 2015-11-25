BTG scrambles to contain Esteves arrest fallout

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
scrambled to contain the fallout from the arrest of
its billionaire boss on Wednesday, tapping cash reserves to
cover client redemptions and announcing a stock buyback to prop
up its plunging share price.
The moves dramatized investors' doubts about whether the
investment bank can thrive without savvy founder André Esteves,
Brazil's most influential dealmaker.
Clients withdrew funds equivalent to less than 1 percent of
assets under management at BTG Pactual, according to a source
with knowledge of the bank's strategy and the bank had to tap
more than 4 percent of its roughly 40 billion Brazilian real
($10.69 billion) in cash reserves to cover those redemptions.
The arrest of Esteves, who chairman, chief executive and the
controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual sent its shares plunging
as much as 39 percent and prompted the central bank to issue a
statement saying it was monitoring developments.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned the credit
rating of Latin America's largest homegrown investment bank
could be at risk if Esteves' absence from the helm is prolonged.
Its bond prices slid sharply, raising its cost of funding
and underlining investors' view that the bank's fortunes are
heavily dependent on Esteves' dealmaking skills, including his
ability to sell loans and renegotiate investments.
"Esteves is a key manager at BTG and a prolonged absence
could be credit negative for the bank," said Alcir Freitas, a
senior bank analyst at Moody's Investors Service in São Paulo.
Esteves was arrested in his home in Rio de Janeiro on
suspicion of obstructing a sweeping corruption investigation at
state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. He can
be held for five days, with a potential extension of another
five.
Esteves' lawyer, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, told
reporters that the banker "certainly" had not acted to obstruct
the investigation.
Board members tried to act quickly and tapped Persio Arida,
chairman of the bank's asset management business and a former
president of the country's central bank, to replace Esteves on
an interim basis. The bank also announced a repurchase of up to
10 percent of shares in circulation to prop up prices.
Over the past year, Esteves, 47, has steered BTG Pactual
through Brazil's deepest recession in a quarter century. He
bought Swiss private bank BSI Group last year to reduce its
reliance on Brazil, invested heavily in global commodities
trading and has kept a tight lid on costs.
($1 = 3.7410 Brazilian reais)
