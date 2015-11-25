UPDATE 1-BTG Pactual scrambles to contain Esteves arrest fallout

(Adds details on BTG's dealings with Petrobras)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
scrambled to contain fallout from the arrest of its
billionaire boss on Wednesday, tapping cash reserves to cover
client redemptions and announcing a stock buyback to prop up
plunging shares.
The moves highlighted investors' concerns whether Latin
America's largest independent investment bank can thrive without
savvy founder André Esteves, Brazil's most influential
dealmaker.
Clients withdrew funds equivalent to less than 1 percent of
assets under management at BTG Pactual, according to a source
with knowledge of the bank's strategy. The bank had to tap
around 5 percent of its roughly 40 billion reais ($10.7 billion)
in cash reserves to cover those redemptions, the source said.
The arrest of Esteves, who is chairman, chief executive and
the controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual, sent shares plunging
as much as 39 percent and prompted the central bank to issue a
statement saying it was monitoring developments. BTG Pactual has
robust liquidity indicators, the central bank said.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned the credit
rating of BTG Pactual could be at risk if Esteves' absence from
the helm is prolonged.
Bond prices slid sharply, raising BTG Pactual's cost of
funding and underlining investors' view that the bank's fortunes
are heavily dependent on Esteves' dealmaking skills, including
his ability to sell investments and renegotiate loans to
clients. The bank's shares ended the day down 21 percent.
"Esteves is a key manager at BTG and a prolonged absence
could be credit negative for the bank," said Alcir Freitas, a
senior bank analyst at Moody's Investors Service in São Paulo.
Esteves was arrested in his home in Rio de Janeiro on
suspicion of obstructing a sweeping corruption investigation at
state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. He can
be held for five days, with a potential extension of another
five.
Esteves' lawyer, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, told
reporters that the banker "certainly" had not acted to obstruct
the investigation.
Board members tried to act quickly and tapped Persio Arida,
chairman of the bank's asset management unit and a former
president of the country's central bank, to replace Esteves on
an interim basis. The bank also announced a repurchase of up to
10 percent of shares in circulation to prop up prices.
Still, the source with knowledge of the bank's strategy said
it might be too early to think about Esteves making a permanent
exit.
Over the past year, Esteves, 47, steered BTG Pactual through
Brazil's deepest recession in a quarter century. The purchase of
Swiss private bank BSI Group last year aimed to reduce BTG
Pactual's revenue reliance on Brazil, and he invested heavily in
global commodities trading while keeping a tight lid on costs.
Shareholder returns have outdone those of Wall Street rivals
and internally, the long-standing joke has been that "BTG"
stands for "Better than Goldman."
BTG Pactual's balance sheet could come under strain if
Esteves' legal position worsens and the bank has to mark down or
sell at a loss the value of assets connected to companies and
industries involved in the Petrobras scandal.
One such firm, oil-drilling rig supplier Sete Brasil
Participacoes SA, 27 percent-owned by BTG Pactual, faces an
uncertain future as Petrobras is refusing to enter a long-term
ship leasing contract with it, sources with knowledge of the
situation have told Reuters.
The bank took a 900 million-real ($240 million) charge on
failed oil and gas investments last quarter.
BTG is also Brazil's largest hedge fund manager with $15.5
billion in assets under management. And with a great portion of
the bank's revenues generated by its trading arm, reputation
among counterparties is key.
POWERFUL CONNECTIONS
Esteves' powerful connections in finance and politics have
helped establish BTG Pactual among Latin America's top three
mergers and acquisitions and equity underwriting advisors over
the past three years.
Since founding BTG Pactual in 2009, Esteves had become a
symbol of Brazil's growing economic might, as he competed head
to head with global investment banks across Brazil and Latin
America for investment-banking, money management and lending
deals for some of the world's top companies.
Known for his informal style and long hours, Esteves, who
grew up in a middle class neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, stood
out in Brazilian financial circles long dominated by influential
families.
Still, the bank's deals with Petrobras, the state company at
the center of the probe, have drawn the attention of
investigators. BTG Pactual bought a stake in the Africa unit of
Petrobras in 2013, while the Sete Brasil deal has been severely
hampered by the corruption probe.
Esteves' own deals have sometimes gotten him into trouble.
In 2012, Italy's financial regulator fined him 350,000 euros for
alleged insider trading when he was a senior banker at UBS AG.
BTG Pactual and Esteves disputed the charge and in an appeal the
fine was later cut in half.
A mathematician by training, Esteves started as a computer
technician at BTG Pactual's predecessor, Banco Pactual SA, at
age 21. He is now worth about $2.2 billion, according to Forbes
Magazine.
($1 = 3.7410 Brazilian reais)
