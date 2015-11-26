版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 27日 星期五 06:43 BJT

BTG Pactual redemptions rise in day after CEO arrest, source says

SAO PAULO Nov 26 Clients have withdrawn funds equivalent to about 3.5 percent of assets under management at Grupo BTG Pactual SA over the past two days, a source with knowledge of the bank's strategy on Thursday.

Redemptions from BTG Pactual's asset management unit were around 1 percent of assets on Wednesday, when André Esteves, the chief executive and controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a sweeping corruption investigation. BTG Pactual oversees 230 billion reais ($61 billion) in client money.

The source requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐