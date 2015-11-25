BTG Pactual's Esteves did not obstruct Brazil probe, lawyer says

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 André Esteves, the chief
executive of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA who was
arrested on Wednesday by Brazilian police, "certainly" did not
act to obstruct investigations related to a widening corruption
probe at state banks, his lawyer said.
Esteves was arrested at his home in Rio de Janeiro, the
police said. Esteves remains calm and his detention was made on
a temporary basis, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, his lawyer,
told reporters.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)