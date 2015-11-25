版本:
Moody's says BTG Pactual CEO's absence could hurt credit rating

SAO PAULO Nov 25 The credit rating of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA could suffer if its chief executive is forced into a prolonged absence, Alcir Freitas, a senior bank analyst at Moody's Investor Services said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, police arrested André Esteves, the bank's billionaire CEO and controlling shareholder, on suspicion of obstructing justice in a sweeping corruption investigation. Court representatives said Esteves had been arrested temporarily for five days, with a potential extension of five days. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

