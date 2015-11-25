Moody's says BTG Pactual CEO's absence could hurt credit rating

SAO PAULO Nov 25 The credit rating of Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual SA could suffer if its
chief executive is forced into a prolonged absence, Alcir
Freitas, a senior bank analyst at Moody's Investor Services said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, police arrested André Esteves, the
bank's billionaire CEO and controlling shareholder, on suspicion
of obstructing justice in a sweeping corruption investigation.
Court representatives said Esteves had been arrested temporarily
for five days, with a potential extension of five days.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)