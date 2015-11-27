Brazil's BTG Pactual reviewing allegations against CEO Esteves

SAO PAULO Nov 27 Independent board members at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA are reviewing the facts related to allegations against controlling shareholder André Esteves, interim chief executive Persio Arida said in a letter obtained by Reuters on Friday.

In the letter, Arida reaffirmed that "the bank is solid and in a position of financial strength," allaying fears of accelerating withdrawals after Esteves was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of obstructing a vast corruption investigation. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)