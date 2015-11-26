版本:
Fitch puts Brazil's BTG Pactual on negative rating watch

SAO PAULO Nov 26 Fitch Ratings put Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA on "Rating Watch Negative" on Thursday, a day after the bank's chief executive and controlling shareholder was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a corruption investigation. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

