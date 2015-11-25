UPDATE 4-Brazil Senate leader, BTG Pactual CEO arrested in Petrobras probe

* Supreme Court orders arrests for obstructing investigation
* Bank's shares drop 25 pct on Sao Paulo exchange
* Amaral is ruling party leader in Senate
(Adds Senate leader suspending session, central bank statement,
background on bank)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 25 Brazilian police
arrested the ruling party's leader in the Senate and the head of
Latin America's biggest independent investment bank on Wednesday
on suspicion of obstructing a sweeping corruption investigation.
André Esteves, the billionaire CEO and controlling
shareholder of BTG Pactual SA and Brazil's most
influential dealmaker, was arrested early in the morning at his
home in Rio de Janeiro and taken to federal police headquarters.
In Brasilia, police arrested ruling Workers' Party senator
Delcidio do Amaral, a veteran lawmaker who runs the Senate
economic affairs committee and has been key to President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to pass unpopular austerity measures.
Brazil's currency fell more than 2 percent, its worst drop
in six weeks, as the scandal stemming from corruption at
state-run oil giant Petrobras threatened Rousseff's fragile
coalition in Congress and her efforts to get public finances
under control.
Amaral is among 50 Brazilian politicians under investigation
for allegedly taking bribes in the massive kickback scandal at
the oil giant known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
His arrest, the first ever for a sitting senator in Brazil,
sent shockwaves through the capital.
Senate leader Renan Calheiros said Congress would suspend
its sessions as senators met to weigh their response. Under
Brazil's constitution, the Senate can approve or overturn the
Supreme Court decision to arrest a senator.
Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki said he authorized the
arrest because prosecutors presented evidence that Amaral had
planned the flight of Petrobras' former international director,
Nestor Cervero, in return for his silence.
Zavaski said evidence also showed Amaral had offered 50,000
reais ($13,000) in monthly assistance for Cervero's family, to
be financed by Esteves. Prosecutors alleged Esteves also had a
copy of a plea bargain prepared based on Cervero's testimony.
Cervero was sentenced in August to 12 years in prison for
corruption and money laundering in connection to bribes paid
during Petrobras' controversial 2006 purchase of a refinery in
Pasadena, Texas. Another defendant in the case said in a plea
bargain statement that Cervero had passed bribe money to Amaral.
BANK SHARES DIVE
BTG Pactual confirmed the arrest of its chief executive and
said the bank was available to cooperate with the investigation.
Esteves' lawyer, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, told
reporters that the banker "certainly" had not acted to obstruct
the investigation.
Still, the bank's listed units, a blend of shares in its
investment banking and private equity divisions, tumbled nearly
30 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
Court representatives said Esteves had been arrested
temporarily for five days, with a potential extension of five
days. Amaral was arrested for an indefinite period.
Esteves, 47, has steered BTG Pactual through turbulent times
as the economy plunged into its sharpest recession in a quarter
of a century, drawing on powerful connections in politics and
global finance.
BTG Pactual's major deals with Petrobras have drawn the
attention of investigators. They including the bank's stake in
Sete Brasil Participacoes SA, a supplier of oil-drilling
platforms that has been swept up in the probe.
BTG Pactual also bought a stake in Petrobras' Africa unit a
few years ago.
Last quarter, credit to oil and gas and infrastructure
companies, which are the most impacted industries in the
widening graft probe, accounted for about 16 percent of BTG's
loan book. That is the largest exposure among Brazil's listed
traded banks, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Brazil's central bank said it was monitoring the arrest of
Esteves arrest to see whether it would impact operations and
trigger regulatory action. It also said BTG Pactual has solid
liquidity indicators and continues to operate normally.
Esteves is worth about $2.2 billion, according to Forbes
Magazine. BTG Pactual is Brazil's sixth largest bank and the
largest independent investment bank in Latin America.
($1 = 3.77 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca, Leonardo Goy and
Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Anthony Boadle and Brad Haynes;
Editing by Richard Balmforth and Kieran Murray)