Brazil judge says senator may have interfered with Petrobras probe

BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki said on Wednesday that Senator Delcidio Amaral had been accused of trying to silence former Petrobras executive Nestor Cervero in a corruption investigation and confirmed he had ordered his arrest.

Cervero has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for paying a bribe to the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, and his lawyers had been trying to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

