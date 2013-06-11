Brazil to sell Libra oil prospect Oct 22 in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Brazil will sell rights
to the giant Libra offshore oil prospect - the country's first
petroleum-rights sale under new production-sharing rules - on
October 22 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's petroleum agency ANP said
on Tuesday.
The sale is expected to bring in at least 10 billion reais
($4.7 billion) in up-front fees for the government, plus a share
of future output, the agency said at an event to discuss the
sale.
The Libra prospect, off Brazil's coast near Rio de Janeiro,
holds an estimated 12 billion barrels of recoverable reserves
and is the largest-ever discovery in the country.
If the estimates are confirmed, the field will produce
enough oil to supply all crude needs in the United States, the
world's largest oil consumer, for about 21 months at current
consumption levels.
The decision to hold the auction in Rio de Janeiro reversed
earlier plans to have it held in Brasilia.