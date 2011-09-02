Brazil car sales rise 6.9 pct in August-Fenabrave

* Sales rise after decline in June, Fenabrave says

* Year-on-year increase in sales slowed in July

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Sales of cars, buses and trucks in Brazil rose in July, the industry group representing car dealerships said on Friday.

Car dealerships, which stepped up promotions to reverse a decline in sales in June, sold 327,393 units in July, according to Sao Paulo-based industry group Fenabrave. That was 6.9 percent more than in June, the group said.

Fenabrave said sales of family vehicles and light trucks rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier. That was slower than the 15.8 percent year-on-year jump in sales posted in June.

Brazil, a country of 190 million where the number of middle-class citizens has grown a sizzling 25 percent in the past decade, is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)