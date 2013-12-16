Brazil to stick with auto safety upgrade, cut duties-sources

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Dec 16 Brazil has dropped plans to
delay tighter auto safety standards and instead will lower
import taxes on air bags and anti-lock breaks to ease their
impact on car prices, two government officials told Reuters on
Monday.
Concerned about a domestic auto market that has lost steam
this year, the government had considered holding off the new
rules, which will force local carmakers to install air bags and
anti-lock braking systems in all new vehicles in 2014.
"There will be no delay," said a senior official directly
involved in the talks and who asked not to be named. "Much of
the impact (on prices) already happened this year, its effect
will be marginal in 2014. We will reduce import taxes to 2
percent on related pieces and equipment."
Another official briefed on the matter confirmed the
government's plan.
The import tax on auto parts and equipment currently ranges
between 14 percent and 18 percent, according to trade ministry
data.
Pricier cars could hurt sales at a time when President Dilma
Rousseff is struggling to jumpstart the economy and reduce
inflation with less than a year before a presidential election
in which she is widely expected to run.
Her government has raised tariffs on imported cars and cut
taxes for local automakers to keep afloat one of Brazil's
strongest manufacturing sectors and a key source of employment.
Auto sales in Brazil are on track to shrink this year for
the first time in a decade, as credit gets tighter and the
government gradually winds down its stimulus.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market, with
Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
selling more than 70 percent of new cars in the market.
Currently, 60 percent of cars made in Brazil have airbags
and ABS brakes.