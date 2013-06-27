Chinese-Saudi carmaker plans Brazil's first hybrid car plant

| SAO PAULO, June 27
Motors signed a preliminary deal on Thursday to build the first
auto factory in the Brazilian state of Sergipe, where it plans
to invest 1 billion reais ($457 million) on a plant focused on
hybrid and electric vehicles.
Amsia, which is backed by the Saudi Eram group and works in
partnership with German, British, Canadian and Chinese
carmakers, would be the first manufacturer with a factory in
Brazil dedicated to electric cars.
Though most of Brazil's auto industry is focused in the
country's southeast region, the poorer northeast has recently
attracted the attention of car manufacturers, following strong
economic growth in the region.
Fiat SpA is building its second Brazilian factory
in Pernambuco, while China's JAC Motors is setting up a plant in
Bahia, the same state where Ford Motor Co has a new plant.
The Saudi prince Faisal Al Saud, Amsia's main investor,
arrived in Brazil last weekend with Amsia Chief Executive
Mustafa Ahmed to confirm the final details of their agreement
with the Sergipe government.
Sergipe officials expect Amsia to build its first factory in
Latin America in the next 14 months. Eventually, the plant will
expand to produce buses and agricultural machinery in addition
to cars. The company gave no indication of final capacity or
sales forecasts.
Amsia announced the project despite a lack of legislation in
Brazil specifically targeting production of hybrid and electric
vehicles, whose high production costs have made it hard to
attract investors.
Brazil is the world's fourth largest car market and the
seventh biggest car manufacturer. Carmakers association Anfavea
expects that in 2013 the country will mark its seventh straight
annual sales record, with close to 4 million vehicles sold.