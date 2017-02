BRASILIA, Sept 15 Brazil will implement new tax measures in the automobile industry to support domestic production and save jobs in Brazil, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Carmakers in Brazil have recently throttled back production due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand in Latin America's largest economy after a red-hot first half of the year. For more, see [ID:nN1E7840R3]

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes and Todd Benson)