Brazil auto sales slump 4.5 pct in June from May

SAO PAULO, July 6 Automobile sales in Brazil fell 4.5 percent and production slipped 2.8 percent in June from May, the national automakers' association said on Wednesday.

Automakers in Brazil sold 304,333 new cars and trucks last month, while output totaled 295,605 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Sales had jumped 10.1 percent and output had risen 8.4 percent in the previous month.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Luciana Lopez, editing by Matthew Lewis)