版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 21:41 BJT

Brazil auto output up 3.9 pct in July from June

SAO PAULO Aug 4 Automobile production in Brazil rose 3.9 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales increased 0.6 percent BRASLM=ECI in July from June, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced over 307,000 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled more than 306,000 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto output had slipped 2.8 percent and sales had fallen 4.5 percent in the previous month.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐