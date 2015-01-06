版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 6日 星期二

Brazil auto dealers see sales slipping again in 2015

SAO PAULO Jan 6 Brazil auto dealers expect sales to slip 0.5 percent in 2015 after a 7.2 percent drop in 2014, dealership association Fenabrave told journalists on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)
