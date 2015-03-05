UPDATE 1-Brazil auto output stagnates in February, sales tumble

(Adds sales by brand, industry context)
By Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, March 5 Auto production in Brazil
stagnated in February and sales continued to tumble as carmakers
got off to their weakest start in at least five years, deepening
the crisis in an industry that is shedding jobs and stressing
trade relations.
Automobile output in Brazil slid 2.3 percent
and sales tumbled 26.7 percent in February from
January, automakers' association Anfavea said on Thursday.
Both production and sales have fallen more than 20 percent
in the first two months of the year compared to the start of
2014, which turned out to be the toughest year for the auto
industry since 1999.
Anfavea officials conceded they will have to cut their 2015
estimates of flat sales and 4.1 percent production growth,
issued just two months ago. Earlier this week Brazilian
dealership association Fenabrave slashed its 2015 sales
forecast, projecting a 10 percent drop - the biggest in 16
years.
In just a few years, Brazil's auto industry has gone from a
bright spot for global carmakers to a case study in the sharp
economic slowdown that threatens to become the worst recession
in 25 years for Latin America's largest economy.
Rising interest rates and accelerating inflation are
battering the confidence of Brazilian consumers and businesses,
casting a pall over one of the world's five biggest car markets.
This year President Dilma Rousseff has also withdrawn the
tax breaks meant to rescue the industry three years ago,
worsening the slump and leading carmakers to slash payrolls by
nearly 9 percent in the 12 months through February.
Global carmakers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co invested heavily in Brazilian operations
over the past decade as domestic sales doubled.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in February with almost 35,900 new registrations.
GM slid from a close second into third place, selling just
over 28,000 passenger vehicles, behind VW's nearly 31,000 new
registrations. Ford sold around 19,200 vehicles.
Automakers in Brazil produced some 200,100 new cars, trucks
and buses last month. Sales totaled about 185,900 vehicles.
