UPDATE 1-Brazil automakers see market stabilizing at decade-low

By Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's car market shows
signs of stabilizing after a brutal contraction, which drove
sales to the lowest level in a decade during the first half of
the year, the national automakers association said on Wednesday.
Auto production fell just 3 percent in June from a year
earlier, industry group Anfavea reported, compared to a 30
percent drop around the start of the year. Output rose 4 percent
in June from May and sales increased nearly 3
percent.
"It seems the market hit bottom, which is positive because
that means we should see the start of a recovery around the end
of the year, gathering strength beginning next year," Anfavea
President Antonio Megale told journalists.
That would end the worst crisis ever for Brazil's
beleaguered auto sector, which makes up about a fifth of
national industrial output and has seen auto sales cut nearly in
half compared to a 2012 peak, when Brazil was briefly the
world's fourth-largest market.
Weak consumer confidence and towering interest rates still
weigh on demand, however, and few economists expect a swift
rebound from Brazil's worst economic crisis in generations.
Anfavea slashed 2016 forecasts last month to a 19 percent
drop in auto sales and a 5.5 percent decline in output.
All of the global carmakers in Brazil have been battered as
a result of the economic crisis but those with the longest track
record in the country -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV,
Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford
Motor Co, have been hit the hardest.
Those four had a near deadlock on Brazil's market before it
opened in the 1990s and still accounted for three quarters of
Brazilian car and light truck sales in 2010. But their combined
market share has dropped to around 55 percent in the first six
months of this year, while Asian competitors more than doubled
their market share in four years to nearly 30 percent.
Volkswagen's market share has fallen the most since 2012,
losing 8 percentage points and ceding second place in the market
to General Motors.
Ford has slipped from fourth place to sixth this year,
overtaken by Toyota Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co
, which arrived in Brazil less than a decade ago
through a partnership with local manufacturer CAOA.
Hyundai, Toyota and Honda Motor Co have more than
doubled their market share in the past five years, as they
opened new factories due to recent local content rules.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by
Diane Craft)