UPDATE 1-Brazil automakers see stable output, sales rebound -industry group

By Flavia Bohone
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Car makers in Brazil no longer
need to trim production in order to clear inventories, the head
of automaker group Anfavea said on Tuesday, after August data
showed the slowest daily output since the January trough of the
national industry's crisis.
Automobile production in Brazil fell 6.4 percent
in August from July despite two extra weekdays and
tumbled 18.4 percent from a year earlier, national industry
group Anfavea reported.
Sales edged up 1.4 percent from the previous
month, but were 11.3 percent lower than August 2015.
"We are at a (sales) level that could start growing towards
the end of the year, with stronger growth in 2017," Anfavea
President Antonio Megale told journalists.
His outlook reinforced expectations of a fourth year for the
crisis racking automakers in Brazil and nearly halving sales
since their 2012 peak as the country suffers through its worst
economic recession in 80 years.
Brazil was one of the world's five biggest auto markets
until the downturn and remains a major base of operations for
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG
, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
According to Anfavea data, Fiat remained Brazil's top seller
of cars and light trucks in August, with about 34,100 new
vehicles. Second-placed GM extended its lead over VW, with about
30,700 sales, ahead of its German rival's roughly 18,700 new
registrations.
Ford sold around 17,500 vehicles, with Toyota Motor Corp's
roughly 17,300 sales close behind.
