UPDATE 1-Brazil has record auto sales, but tax break may end

* Mantega: auto sales record a sign of economic vigor
* Extension of IPI tax break not currently being studied
* Says gov't won't get involved in GM labor dispute
BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil is on course for a July
record for auto sales, although the tax incentives that were
largely responsible for the increase may not be extended past
August, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
Mantega touted the peak in auto sales as a sign that
Brazil's economy, which has been stagnant for the past year, has
finally turned the corner and will accelerate during the second
half of 2012.
"The most difficult phase has passed," he told reporters in
Brasilia.
Yet analysts have attributed the recent recovery in auto
sales primarily to a temporary reduction in the so-called IPI
tax that cuts about 5 to 7 percent off the final price to the
consumer. Auto sales had struggled earlier this year until
Brazil's government implemented the IPI tax break as one of
several economic stimulus measures.
The government was not "currently" studying extending the
IPI tax break past August, when it is set to expire, Mantega
said following a meeting with representatives from the auto
sector.
Mantega also said it is not the government's role to get
involved in a dispute between General Motors Co and an
auto workers' union, which accuses the company of planning
layoffs at one of its plants.
Mantega said that auto companies had vowed to avoid layoffs
as one of the conditions for receiving the IPI tax break.
Reports have circulated in Brazilian media that the
government could take punitive action against GM if it proceeded
with layoffs. But, following the meeting with the auto sector
representatives, Mantega said that GM as a whole is adding jobs,
as opposed to shedding them.
"The auto sector is doing its part," he said.