Brazil auto sales up 0.5 pct in July m/m -source

SAO PAULO Aug 1 Brazilian sales of cars and light trucks rose 0.5 percent in July from June, a source with access to preliminary sales data told Reuters, as growth moderates in the world's fourth-largest auto market.

Total sales in July reached around 288,500 vehicles, the source said, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier.

The official sales data from the Fenabrave association of dealerships is scheduled for release later on Monday.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE), and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

In this country of 190 million, the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, making it a key market for growth as major developed economies stagnate.

The Brazilian association of vehicle manufacturers, Anfavea, will release consolidated data for production and vehicle exports on Thursday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)