Brazil carmakers slow output amid high inventory

* Auto plants use holidays to suspend production
* Dealerships see rising stock as supply-demand mismatch
* Carmaker association reports Aug data on Thursday
By Alberto Alerigi Jr
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Carmakers in Brazil are
throttling back production due to high inventories and signs of
cooling demand in Latin America's largest economy after a
red-hot first half of the year.
Brazil's booming auto market has been key for the world's
biggest automakers in recent years, including Italy's Fiat SpA
FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based
General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).
However those same carmakers are showing signs of backing
off in Brazil, where a credit-fueled boom has stretched many
households to their borrowing limit.
Volkswagen is the latest auto maker to announce suspended
production at one of its factories, stopping a plant producing
810 units daily in Parana for a local holiday, according to the
Metalworkers' Union of Greater Curitiba.
Fiat has given workers at a Minas Gerais factory two days
off for the holiday, citing an adjustment to the mix of its
inventory and maintenance at the plant.
Ford says it has granted 10 days of holiday to 1,300 of
1,600 workers at a factory in Sao Paulo state in order to
"adjust inventories to the level of market demand," with
staggered holidays beginning in the second half of the month.
At General Motors, 300 workers returned on Monday from 15
days of holidays at an 8,000-person plant in Sao Paulo state,
which produced 1,500 fewer vehicles in the period.
GM also suspended production at a Rio Grande do Sul factory
on two Saturdays in August, with plans to hold off output two
Saturdays this month as part of "small adjustments to adapt to
market demand," the company said.
The adjustments come after robust output in the first half,
when the carmakers opened extra shifts at several plants to
keep up with smoldering demand.
The national automakers' association Anfavea reports August
sales and output data on Thursday. The industry group for car
dealerships, Fenabrave, already reported on Friday that auto
sales slipped 0.44 percent last month from a year before.
Reporting the data, Fenabrave President Sergio Reze said
there was a mismatch between supply and demand, leading
dealerships to close the month with 40 days' stock on hand,
instead of the optimal 21 days' inventory.
(Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Carol Bishopric)