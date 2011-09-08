UPDATE 1-Brazil auto output, sales jumped in August

* Calendar boosts output 5.9 pct, sales 6.9 pct from July

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Automobile output and sales in Brazil rose in August at a pace unlikely to be sustained as the economy cools and carmakers idle production lines.

Auto production in Latin America's largest country rose 5.9 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales jumped 6.9 percent BRASLM=ECI in August from July, the national automakers' association said on Thursday, citing the effect of additional weekdays last month.

Automakers in Brazil produced more than 325,000 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled more than 327,000 vehicles, according to industry group Anfavea. Auto output climbed 3.9 percent and sales had gained 0.6 percent in July.

Adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, analysts at Brazil's Banco Fator said auto production slipped in August.

Several auto factories in Brazil were also scaling back production this month due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand in Latin America's biggest economy after a red-hot first half of the year. [ID:nN1E7840R3]

The Brazilian economy grew a hefty 7.5 percent last year and the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, which has made it crucial to the growth of major carmakers as many developed economies were stagnate.

Brazil is a key market for automakers including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

Volkswagen's sales surged in August to 54,995 cars and trucks, up 10 percent from a month earlier, stealing the top market share from Fiat, whose sales slipped 0.6 in August to 52,644 vehicles.

GM sold 45,723 vehicles in August, a 6 percent increase from July, while Ford's sales rose 7.2 percent to 21,722 cars and trucks. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)