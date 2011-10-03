Brazil car sales drop 4.8 pct in September

* Sales decline from August but rise vs yr ago

* From Jan through Sept sales up 7.22 pct

SAO PAULO Oct 3 Sales of new cars, buses and trucks in Brazil fell in September from the previous month, the industry group representing car dealerships said on Monday.

Dealerships sold 311,683 units, down 4.79 percent from August, according to Sao Paulo-based industry group Fenabrave. But September sales were up 1.51 percent from the same month last year.

From January through September, sales totaled 2,682,445 units, up 7.22 percent from the same period last year.

Brazil, a country of 190 million where the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Inae Riveras; Editing by Gary Hill)