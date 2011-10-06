UPDATE 2-Brazil auto market slump signals economic slowdown

* Auto sales fell 4.9 pct in Sept; output down 19.7 pct
* Consumer boom fading as credit defaults rise
(Recasts, adds quotes, context, byline)
By Sergio Spagnuolo
SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Brazil's auto market, which
has been one of the few growth engines for global
manufacturers, slumped in September in a sign that Latin
America's largest economy is shifting into lower gear.
Auto production plummeted 19.7 percent from August and
sales fell 4.9 percent, according to data released by industry
group Anfavea on Thursday.
The downturn in output and sales is one of the clearest
signs yet that Brazil's economy is slowing sharply after
breakneck growth of 7.5 percent last year.
The central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage
point in August in anticipation that a gathering global
slowdown would weigh on Brazil's economy in the coming months.
Anfavea Vice President Luiz Moan said seasonal effects
compounded interruptions in production as workers went on
strike asking for real wage increases of 10 percent or more.
A series of strikes is threatening to keep pressure on
inflation, now running above 7 percent annually, as workers
demand their share of Brazil's boom even as it shows signs of
fading. [ID:nN1E7950HS]
"Even discounting seasonal factors, this is a serious drop
in (auto) production," said Leonardo Sapienza, chief economist
at Banco Votorantim.
Given the importance of carmaking to Brazilian
manufacturing, Sapienza said he now suspects industrial
production fell in September by more than its 0.2 percent
month-on-month drop in August. [ID:nN1E79307P]
CONSUMER BOOM FADING
Over the past decade an estimated 44 million Brazilians
climbed out of poverty and went on an unprecedented spending
spree, many of them buying cars for the first time.
But rising lending costs, falling real wages, and a spike
in debt defaults have put a brake on consumption in recent
months. Credit rating firm Serasa Experian said on Thursday
that consumer debt defaults rose 5.8 percent in September from
a year earlier, the eighth straight monthly rise.
Carmakers showed signs of throttling back production early
last month due to high inventories and indications of cooling
demand as Brazil's economy slows to expected growth of 3.5
percent this year. [ID:nN1E7840WP]
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers,
including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG
(VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford
Motor Co (F.N). Asian automakers are also increasing their
presence here.
Of the big four, Fiat saw the biggest sales losses last
month, down 10 percent to 47,425 vehicles. Volkswagen remained
No. 1 in the market with 50,222 vehicles sold, a fall of 8.8
percent.
The government last month announced a hefty increase in
taxes on cars that have less than two-thirds of their parts
made locally [ID:nS1E78E1YD]. The move was designed to slow
fast-growing imports and may encourage capital spending in
factories and technology.
Automakers in Brazil produced 261,200 cars and trucks last
month, while sales totaled about 311,600 vehicles.
Despite recent signs of cooling demand, the Renault-Nissan
partnership this week announced a major expansion of its Brazil
operations with investments of around $1.7 billion
[ID:N1E7950E8].
Anfavea expects manufacturers to invest around $19 billion
in Brazil in the five years through 2015.
GM sold 45,187 vehicles in September, a 1.3 percent fall
from August, while Ford sales sank 7.7 percent to 20,069
vehicles.
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo and Brad Haynes; Writing by
Raymond Colitt, editing by Stuart Grudgings and John Wallace)