UPDATE 2-Brazil auto market slump signals economic slowdown

* Auto sales fell 4.9 pct in Sept; output down 19.7 pct

* Consumer boom fading as credit defaults rise (Recasts, adds quotes, context, byline)

By Sergio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Brazil's auto market, which has been one of the few growth engines for global manufacturers, slumped in September in a sign that Latin America's largest economy is shifting into lower gear.

Auto production plummeted 19.7 percent from August and sales fell 4.9 percent, according to data released by industry group Anfavea on Thursday.

The downturn in output and sales is one of the clearest signs yet that Brazil's economy is slowing sharply after breakneck growth of 7.5 percent last year.

The central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point in August in anticipation that a gathering global slowdown would weigh on Brazil's economy in the coming months.

Anfavea Vice President Luiz Moan said seasonal effects compounded interruptions in production as workers went on strike asking for real wage increases of 10 percent or more.

A series of strikes is threatening to keep pressure on inflation, now running above 7 percent annually, as workers demand their share of Brazil's boom even as it shows signs of fading. [ID:nN1E7950HS]

"Even discounting seasonal factors, this is a serious drop in (auto) production," said Leonardo Sapienza, chief economist at Banco Votorantim.

Given the importance of carmaking to Brazilian manufacturing, Sapienza said he now suspects industrial production fell in September by more than its 0.2 percent month-on-month drop in August. [ID:nN1E79307P]

CONSUMER BOOM FADING

Over the past decade an estimated 44 million Brazilians climbed out of poverty and went on an unprecedented spending spree, many of them buying cars for the first time.

But rising lending costs, falling real wages, and a spike in debt defaults have put a brake on consumption in recent months. Credit rating firm Serasa Experian said on Thursday that consumer debt defaults rose 5.8 percent in September from a year earlier, the eighth straight monthly rise.

Carmakers showed signs of throttling back production early last month due to high inventories and indications of cooling demand as Brazil's economy slows to expected growth of 3.5 percent this year. [ID:nN1E7840WP]

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). Asian automakers are also increasing their presence here.

Of the big four, Fiat saw the biggest sales losses last month, down 10 percent to 47,425 vehicles. Volkswagen remained No. 1 in the market with 50,222 vehicles sold, a fall of 8.8 percent.

The government last month announced a hefty increase in taxes on cars that have less than two-thirds of their parts made locally [ID:nS1E78E1YD]. The move was designed to slow fast-growing imports and may encourage capital spending in factories and technology.

Automakers in Brazil produced 261,200 cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 311,600 vehicles.

Despite recent signs of cooling demand, the Renault-Nissan partnership this week announced a major expansion of its Brazil operations with investments of around $1.7 billion [ID:N1E7950E8].

Anfavea expects manufacturers to invest around $19 billion in Brazil in the five years through 2015.

GM sold 45,187 vehicles in September, a 1.3 percent fall from August, while Ford sales sank 7.7 percent to 20,069 vehicles. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo and Brad Haynes; Writing by Raymond Colitt, editing by Stuart Grudgings and John Wallace)