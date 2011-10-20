Brazil court delays auto import tax rise to Dec.

* Brazil upped taxes on cars with foreign content in Sept.

* Courts push back effective date by 90 days

BRASILIA Oct 20 Brazil's supreme court delayed a steep tax increase on imported cars until December, according to a statement posted on the court's website on Thursday.

President Dilma Rousseff's administration announced in September that it would raise a tax on autos with less than 65 percent local content in a move to support domestic industrial jobs amid a sharp slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

The government intended the measure to be effective from its signing last month, but the supreme court said it needed 90 days to take effect.

Manufacturers initially warned that the higher taxes could discourage investment in Brazil, but several automakers have since confirmed plans for new plants in the country, including affiliates Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and Renault SA and China's JAC Motors.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

The Brazilian economy grew at a rapid 7.5 percent last year, and the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, making the country a crucial growth market for carmakers as many developed economies stagnate. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)