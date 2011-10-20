Brazil court delays auto import tax rise to Dec.

* Brazil upped taxes on cars with foreign content in Sept.
* Courts push back effective date by 90 days
BRASILIA Oct 20 Brazil's supreme court delayed
a steep tax increase on imported cars until December, according
to a statement posted on the court's website on Thursday.
President Dilma Rousseff's administration announced in
September that it would raise a tax on autos with less than 65
percent local content in a move to support domestic industrial
jobs amid a sharp slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.
The government intended the measure to be effective from
its signing last month, but the supreme court said it needed 90
days to take effect.
Manufacturers initially warned that the higher taxes could
discourage investment in Brazil, but several automakers have
since confirmed plans for new plants in the country, including
affiliates Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and Renault SA and
China's JAC Motors.
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers,
including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG
(VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford
Motor Co (F.N).
The Brazilian economy grew at a rapid 7.5 percent last
year, and the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25
percent in the past decade, making the country a crucial growth
market for carmakers as many developed economies stagnate.
(Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)