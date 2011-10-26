UPDATE 1-Brazil draws new investments from Peugeot, VW

* Minister announces $2.1 bln Peugeot investment by 2015
* Volkswagen seeks funding from Brazil, Valor reports
* String of plants announced after tax rise on car imports
By Maria Carolina Marcello and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen
(PEUP.PA) will invest 3.7 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in
Brazil to double its production by 2015, Trade and Industry
Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Wednesday.
The announcement followed a report that Volkswagen AG(VOWG.DE) is also negotiating with authorities to build a $2
billion factory in Brazil -- the latest foreign automaker
looking to raise local output after a tax increase on imported
cars.
Brazil said in September it would raise a tax on autos with
less than 65 percent local content in a move to support local
manufacturing jobs amid a slowdown in Latin America's largest
economy. [ID:nN1E79J1MY]
Several automakers have since confirmed plans for new
production in the country, including Nissan Motor Co Ltd
(7201.T) and Renault SA (RENA.PA) and China's JAC Motors.
[ID:nN1E7950GE] [ID:nN1E7940KK]
Peugeot's top executive in Latin America, Carlos Gomes,
told reporters in Brasilia the company aimed to increase its
capacity to 300,000 vehicles.
Gomes also said Peugeot would launch eight new models in
Brazil and expand its network of dealerships.
Earlier on Wednesday, newspaper Valor Economico reported
that Volkswagen and Brazil's northeastern state of Pernambuco
are finalizing a deal to build a factory there, citing people
with knowledge of the situation.
The company wants a 2 billion reais ($1.12 billion),
30-year loan from state development banks BNDES to seal the
deal, Valor added.
An announcement on the investment is likely on Nov. 8,
Valor noted, adding the new facility could produce as many as
200,000 subcompact vehicles a year. The model being considered
for the factory is the Up! subcompact, which was introduced at
a car fair in Frankfurt this year, Valor added.
Calls made to the Sao Paulo-based Brazil media office of
Volkswagen were not immediately answered.
($1=1.77 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Andre
Grenon)