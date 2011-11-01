Brazil auto sales extend drop in October - source

* Car, light truck sales down 10 pct from month before

* Sept. sales plunge pointed to sharper economic slowdown

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazilian sales of cars and light trucks fell 10 percent in October from September, a source with access to preliminary sales data told Reuters, as consumption cools in the world's fourth-largest auto market.

Total sales in October reached around 263,800 vehicles, the source said, down 8 percent from a year earlier.

The official sales data from the Fenabrave association of dealerships is scheduled for release on Thursday, along with projections for next year.

Brazil's plunging auto sales and output in September added to evidence that Latin America's biggest economy is slowing sharply after 7.5 percent growth last year. [ID:nN1E7950BF]

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE), and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

In this country of 190 million, the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, making it a key market for growth as major developed economies stagnate.

