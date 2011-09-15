UPDATE 2-Brazil moves to shield auto industry from imports

* Brazil implements new tax steps to help local carmakers

* Aimed at discouraging imports, boosting local jobs

* Latest in series of steps to counter strong currency (Adds quotes, more details on tax measures, background)

By Isabel Versiani and Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA, Sept 15 Brazil took new steps on Thursday to shield its manufacturing industry from a strong currency, raising a key tax on automakers in an attempt to discourage imports and stimulate domestic production and jobs.

The move is the latest in a series of policy steps in recent months aimed at helping the manufacturing sector as it struggles to cope with an influx of cheap imports, threatening to sharpen a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the country's IPI tax on industrial goods would be raised by 30 percentage points for automakers whose vehicles do not have at least 65 percent of their content produced locally and who do not invest in local research and development.

He said carmakers producing in Brazil, which include international giants such as Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N), would have 60 days to comply with the standards or face the higher tax.

The measure would have the effect of raising by 30 percent the cost of importing a vehicle into the Latin American country, Science and Technology Minister Aloizio Mercadante told reporters in Brasilia.

"These measures have a clear design," Mercadante said.

"This country has room for imports but this space can't compromise our path of growth in production, job creation, and stimulation of investment in innovation and technology."

The move is an example of greater protectionism among emerging markets at a time when distorted currency values and uneven global economic growth are causing strains. Mantega has warned of an international "currency war" fueled by loose U.S. monetary policy turning into a trade war.

"BIGGER BRAZIL"

Mantega estimated that between 12 and 15 carmakers would qualify to avoid the tax hike, which would last through the end of 2012.

Brazil's manufacturers have been battered by the strong currency, the real, and have demanded protection from President Dilma Rousseff's government, which took office on Jan. 1.

The share of the country's auto market taken up by imports rose to 22.5 percent in the first eight months of this year from 18.8 percent last year and 15.6 percent in 2009.

The new step comes about six weeks after the government granted more than $25 billion in new financing and tax breaks to local factories struggling with the currency and amid signs of a broader economic slowdown at home and abroad. The long-awaited plan, known as "Bigger Brazil," seeks to address the problems facing manufacturers as their output and profits shrink.

Brazil's booming auto market has been key for the world's biggest automakers in recent years, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI and Ford Motor Co (F.N). Those same carmakers have recently throttled back on production, however, due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand in Brazil after a red-hot first half of the year. [ID:nN1E7840R3]

"We are worried when we read in the newspapers that the stock of cars in the auto industry is rising," Mantega said.

Automobile output BRAOPM=ECI and sales BRASLM=ECI in Brazil rose strongly in August, but that pace is unlikely to be sustained as the economy cools and carmakers idle production lines.

Brazil's government slapped nontariff barriers on car imports in May in an effort to protect its domestic industry, sparking a trade spat with neighboring Argentina whose carmakers send about 80 percent of their exports to Brazil.

Brazil has also increased tariffs and stepped up customs controls for other goods this year to slow down a wave of imports from China. (Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)