Second Chinese carmaker to open factory in Brazil

By Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Chinese carmaker JAC Motors
announced plans on Monday to invest $600 million in a Brazilian
factory to boost its share of a booming auto market in Latin
America's largest economy.
The factory is set to open in 2014 with the capacity to
produce 100,000 vehicles annually. At the helm in Brazil is
Sergio Habib, who brought France's Citroen brand to the country
in the 1990s and told Reuters in March he had invested 380
million reais ($244 million) to launch the JAC brand.
Habib has accompanied the simultaneous opening of 46
dealerships in the country with an aggressive television
advertising blitz in the hope of winning a 3 percent market
share, up from 0.7 percent in June.
JAC's plans follow close on the heels of Chinese brand
Chery's new factory in Brazil, which broke ground last month.
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers,
including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG
(VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford
Motor Co (F.N).
The Brazilian economy grew a hefty 7.5 percent last year
and the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in
the past decade, making it a crucial growth market for
carmakers as major developed economies stagnate.
JAC is the latest in a string of Asian carmakers such as
Japan's Suzuki (7269.T) and South Korea's Hyundai (005380.KS)
to start production in Brazil in an effort to capture a larger
slice of a credit-fueled consumer boom.
The investment also marks another step in tightening
commercial relations with China, as the top trading partner
ramps up investments in Brazilian infrastructure and more
job-intensive sectors to complement its commodities appetite.
Brazil is on pace to supplant Germany as the world's
third-largest car market by the middle of the decade,
Scotiabank analyst Carlos Gomes wrote in a note last week,
thanks to a young population and solid income growth.
Automobile sales in Brazil surged to double-digit growth
earlier this year. However, sales growth moderated in July to 1
percent from a year earlier, the dealership association
Fenabrave said on Monday, as rising interest rates and
government steps to curb credit lifted the cost of car loans.
Scotiabank's Gomes said auto loan rates have climbed above
30 percent since April, from around 23 percent late last year.
