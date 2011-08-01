Second Chinese carmaker to open factory in Brazil

* JAC Motors plans $600 million investment in factory

* Report: Brazil to be world No. 3 car market this decade

* July sales growth slows after record first half

By Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Chinese carmaker JAC Motors announced plans on Monday to invest $600 million in a Brazilian factory to boost its share of a booming auto market in Latin America's largest economy.

The factory is set to open in 2014 with the capacity to produce 100,000 vehicles annually. At the helm in Brazil is Sergio Habib, who brought France's Citroen brand to the country in the 1990s and told Reuters in March he had invested 380 million reais ($244 million) to launch the JAC brand.

Habib has accompanied the simultaneous opening of 46 dealerships in the country with an aggressive television advertising blitz in the hope of winning a 3 percent market share, up from 0.7 percent in June.

JAC's plans follow close on the heels of Chinese brand Chery's new factory in Brazil, which broke ground last month.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

The Brazilian economy grew a hefty 7.5 percent last year and the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, making it a crucial growth market for carmakers as major developed economies stagnate.

JAC is the latest in a string of Asian carmakers such as Japan's Suzuki (7269.T) and South Korea's Hyundai (005380.KS) to start production in Brazil in an effort to capture a larger slice of a credit-fueled consumer boom.

The investment also marks another step in tightening commercial relations with China, as the top trading partner ramps up investments in Brazilian infrastructure and more job-intensive sectors to complement its commodities appetite. [ID:nN20167769]

Brazil is on pace to supplant Germany as the world's third-largest car market by the middle of the decade, Scotiabank analyst Carlos Gomes wrote in a note last week, thanks to a young population and solid income growth.

Automobile sales in Brazil surged to double-digit growth earlier this year. However, sales growth moderated in July to 1 percent from a year earlier, the dealership association Fenabrave said on Monday, as rising interest rates and government steps to curb credit lifted the cost of car loans.

Scotiabank's Gomes said auto loan rates have climbed above 30 percent since April, from around 23 percent late last year.

($1 = 1.56 reais)

(Editing by Todd Benson; Editing by Richard Chang)