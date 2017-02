BRASILIA Oct 4 The Brazilian government is not considering raising a new quota on Mexican auto imports, Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Thursday.

Official sources told Reuters last month that Brazil was considering a potential $350 million annual increase in a new cap on auto trade from Mexico, after importers in Brazil used up their quota in the first six months of the year.

"In the specific case of Mexico, we are not thinking of increasing the quota," Pimentel said.