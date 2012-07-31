版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 22:39 BJT

Brazil not planning to extend auto tax break - minister

BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil is not currently planning to extend a tax break for the auto industry beyond August, Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters on Tuesday.

