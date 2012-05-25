Banco do Brasil names new pension fund head

* Changes in pension fund aim to defuse power struggle

* Bank names senior executive Dan Conrado to the job

SAO PAULO May 25 Banco do Brasil on Friday named senior executive Dan Conrado as the new head of its employees' $150 billion pension fund, Previ, Latin America's largest, in a move that aims to put an end to a power struggle at the country's top lender.

Previ's outgoing chief Ricardo Flores and Banco do Brasil Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine have been involved in a fierce tussle for control of the bank for at least the past year, sources close to both have told Reuters.

The power struggle was widely reported by the local media, increasing pressure on the government of President Dilma Rousseff to seek a solution to the internal battle.

Several top executives at the bank have resigned over the tussle in recent months.

The Previ is one of the largest shareholders in iron-ore giant Vale and as a representative to state farms and other institutions has the right to elect Vale's chairman.

Flores was tapped for the job last year to increase government influence over Vale.

Banco do Brasil, Brazil's largest bank by assets, controls about a third of farming loans in the nation and has spearheaded a plan by the government to use public institutions to foster faster growth in Latin America's largest economy. Bendine took over as CEO in April 2009, replacing a predecessor who opposed to greater government intervention in the lender.