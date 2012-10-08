Banco do Brasil slashing service fees

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Oct 8 State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil said Monday it will slash its service fees by up to one-third starting next week, marking the latest move to reduce costs in Brazil's financial sector.
Brazil's government has complained that interest rates and service fees at banks are too high, and has used its influence at state-run banks such as Banco do Brasil to coax the whole sector into reducing costs.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.