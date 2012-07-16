Brazil central bank mulls aid to mid-size banks

* Central bank mulls aid to banks, Estado says
* Aid aims to boost funding for mid-cap banks
* Central bank did not have immediate comment
SAO PAULO, July 16 The Brazilian central bank,
concerned by a deepening scarcity of funding for small- and
mid-sized lenders, is considering creating a fund to invest in
sales of loan-backed receivables, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper
reported on Monday.
So-called mid-cap banks are responsible for about 220
billion reais ($108 billion) in loans, or about 10 percent of
Brazil's total outstanding lending, the report said. Banks in
that segment are facing a dearth of funding in the wake of the
central bank's seizure of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul for
alleged accounting irregularities.
Among some of the measures to untie funding in the mid-cap
segment is the creation of an investment vehicle that would buy
debt from those banks backed by their own loans, Estado
reported, citing one source familiar with the situation. The
central bank declined to immediately comment on the report.
The investment vehicle would buy shares in loans
receivable-backed funds, which could help funnel money directly
into mid-cap banks, in turn fueling available credit at those
institutions, Estado added. Banks are rapidly scaling back loan
disbursements in order to preserve capital, the newspaper said,
citing an industry executive who declined to be quoted by name.
Years of rapid credit expansion in Brazil have resulted in
tougher funding and liquidity conditions as well as a relaxation
of risk assessment and auditing controls among smaller lenders.
Assets at mid-cap banks tripled since 2006 at the expense of
eroding solvency.
More problems may surface if authorities take no steps to
fix the segment's inefficient funding structure, in which cash
flow mismatches are frequent, analysts said. Furthermore, the
central bank's decision to place Cruzeiro do Sul under the
administration of privately owned deposit guarantee fund FGC
further damaged what little trust market participants had in the
segment's accounting practices.
Funds in asset-backed receivables are known as FIDCs in
Brazil. FIDCs have become a key source of funding for mid-cap
lenders that have no infrastructure to draw massive deposits
from savers. Banks use money from the securitizations to
originate new loans.