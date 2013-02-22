UPDATE 1-Brazil to help banks bolster infrastructure financing-official

* Brazil seeks to diversify sources of long-term financing
* Aims to boost loans to infrastructure projects
* May provide funds or cut reserve requirements, papers say
By Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Feb 22 The Brazilian government is
considering measures to help private banks finance the massive
infrastructure projects that are key to reviving Latin America's
largest economy, Treasury chief Arno Augustin said on Friday.
Augustin said the government is seeking ways to diversify
the sources of long-term financing, a segment historically
dominated by state development bank BNDES through
subsidized loans.
He didn't detail the steps that the government is
considering, but mentioned lowering the reserve requirement for
banks as an example that has been used in the past. Reducing
reserve requirements would free up resources for banks to issue
more loans.
President Dilma Rousseff's government is racing to finance
about 250 billion reais ($127 billion) in road, port and rail
projects to add momentum to an economy that has struggled to
grow over the last two years.
Local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported on Friday that
Finance Minister Guido Mantega plans to announce the new funding
options in New York next week as part of a road show for a wave
of government concessions.
New funds for infrastructure investments could come from the
lower reserve requirements, newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo
reported on Friday, citing an unnamed member of the government's
economic team.
A finance ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on the
reports.