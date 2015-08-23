Itau boss sees no cause yet for Rousseff impeachment - newspaper

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 23 The chief executive of
Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's biggest bank by
market value, said he does not yet see justification for
President Dilma Rousseff to be impeached.
Last week hundreds of thousands of Brazilians demonstrated
against Rousseff's government and an opinion poll showed two
thirds of those questioned said they would support her
impeachment. Political rivals have sought to lay the groundwork
in Congress to remove her from office.
But an interview published on Sunday, Itau's Roberto Egydio
Setubal said: "Nothing I have seen or heard until now makes me
believe there are conditions for impeachment."
Hobbled by an economy believed to be in recession, political
gridlock that has slowed efforts to restore growth, and a
corruption scandal over state-run energy company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, Brazil is currently
facing its biggest economic and political crisis in three
decades.
But Setubal is one of a growing number of prominent business
people who say Rousseff's impeachment would just stoke
instability..
He said told the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper there was not
enough evidence to link her to a massive kickback scandal around
Petrobras, and that accounting tricks in the government's 2014
budget, now under scrutiny by a federal auditor, aren't severe
enough to justify her removal either.
"That might deserve some form of punishment," he said, "but
it doesn't to me seem reason to topple the president."
In the interview, Setubal also said current efforts by
Joaquim Levy, Brazil's finance minister, to slash government
spending and pursue pro-growth measures in Congress would take
time to bear fruit and the rest of Brazil's government should
rally behind Levy.
"He's doing the right things, but the positive effects
haven't arrived," Setubal said. "He needs political support from
both the president and Congress."
Brazil also needs to pursue other long-pending measures,
such as a labor reform and an overhaul of political laws, to
make Latin America's biggest economy more efficient, Setubal
said.
He backed interest-rate hikes by the central bank to curb
still-climbing inflation. "It's hard to say when is the right
moment to cut rates, but I don't believe it is now," he said.
Spokespeople for Itau were not immediately available Sunday
for comment.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)