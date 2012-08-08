Brazil finance minister urges banks to increase lending-sources

* Spread declines insufficient, Mantega tells banks
* Mantega says state lenders could do more
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazil's finance
minister urged private sector and state-run banks to be more
"proactive" and step up lending at cheaper borrowing costs
because recent cuts in rates and loan spreads have failed to
revive credit and jumpstart the economy, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
According to the sources, who declined to be quoted because
of the sensitive nature of the talks, Minister Guido Mantega
told senior executives from Brazil's largest banks that there
was room to cut spreads, or the difference between the rate at
which banks lend and pay depositors for their savings.
"It was a kind demand from him," one of the sources said,
referring to the tone in which Mantega spoke to the bankers. The
sources said Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini was also
present.
President Dilma Rousseff is looking for ways to revive Latin
America's biggest economy, which has barely grown in the past
year.
Rousseff has publicly urged banks to reduce Brazil's lending
rates, which are some of the world's highest. Spreads have come
down, but not as steeply as the benchmark Selic rate, and
Rousseff's aggressive lobbying has also led to grumbling among
banking executives that she is unfairly micromanaging, and even
bullying, the private sector.
Persistent government pressure on private banks to reduce
lending rates has contributed to a 16 percent decline in banking
shares since April.
Bankers have also sought to protect revenue by increasing
fees and slowing the decline in spreads for some loan products.
Mantega and Tombini met with representatives from Itaú
Unibanco Holding, Banco Bradesco, Banco
Santander Brasil, Citibank, HSBC Holdings
, Banco Safra and BTG Pactual.
Officials from state-run Banco do Brasil and Caixa
Econômica Federal also attended.
"The government believes there is still room for credit
conditions to improve, which is necessary to speed up the
economic recovery," a second source said.